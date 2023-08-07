The leader of the Alliance for the Albanians, Arben Taravari, is still an optimist that the opposition will vote for the constitutional amendments.

“If that doesn’t happen, the party’s organs will debate the eventual exiting from the Government. We didn’t debate that issue at our last meeting”, Taravari said.

He thinks that it is not good to hold early elections in November or December, but he is also against the regular term in July 2024.

“The regular elections should not be held in July because we have the presidential ones only three months before, and it will cost us a lot of money. Yet, a consensus among all political parties is necessary to set the date for the parliamentary elections, the presidential ones are not disputable”, Taravari said.