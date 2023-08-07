The Bulgarian Foundation Macedonia plans to enter the Macedonian soccer league by acquiring a club from the second or the third division, followed by investment in five new media outlets in the country.

The representative of the Foundation, Viktor Stojanov, said that with the help of donations by activists, they collected enough finances to start five new Macedonian media outlets that, according to him, “will serve as a bridge of friendship between the two peoples”.

“The donations came from activists in Bulgaria. We don’t have large donors that would carry this project alone. We will build Macedonian media, which will employ Macedonian journalists, who will serve as a bridge of friendship between the two peoples because I have noticed that there are many reporters that are genuinely independent. We possess two media outlets t the moment, we are preparing three more, and they will all be online media”, Stojanov explained.