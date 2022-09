The Confederation of Free Trade Unions (KSS) proposes that the public sector should cut its workday by 2 hours and finish at 3 pm, when there is the most amount of daylight and warmth during the day, as a measure to save power.

According to the president of KSS, Blagoja Ralpovski, the energy that will be saved from public institutions should then be given as aid to the business sector and public utility companies in order to prevent major price shocks.