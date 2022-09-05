The government has decided to establish a structure for Macedonia’s EU accession negotiations, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski said Monday.

Vice Prime Minister Bojan Maricic will be the main negotiator, and the team will also include domestic experts, civil servants and experts from outside the institutions, as well as foreign experts.

Kovacevski believes that the institutions have the capacity for negotiations with the EU and expects a quality and efficient structure that will cope with the challenges. He announced that the whole process will be inclusive and transparent. He called for a social consensus to achieve progress towards the EU, for the inclusion of the civil sector, the business community, the academic community, and he also called on the opposition to actively participate, support and help the process.