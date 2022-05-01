The KSS association of labour unions warned that their members will keep up their strike as they are faced with hugely increased cost of living. KSS began holding protests last week.

The employers and the high political elite should know that the Macedonian workers will respect them only to the extent that they respect the workers, KSS said in a statement issued on the International Workers’ Day.

The union cites the successful public education sector strike as proof that the workers can achieve their rights when thye are united.