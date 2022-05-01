The latest issue of state bonds of almost a billion EUR will ensnare our future generations and keep them in poverty, the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party said.
VMRO points out that, under the SDSM – DUI coalition, even before their latest announcements, Macedonia’s debt surpassed 60 percent of GDP and went over 7 billion EUR.
Our debt was 4.7 billion EUR when SDSM and DUI grabbed power. Over the past five years, they added almost as much debt as we had accumulated since independence. And, at the same time, we see no new highways, clinics or education infrastructure, VMRO-DPMNE said in its statement.
