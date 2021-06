Albanian police detained a man from a village near Pogradec, on lake Ohrid, and is searching for his brother, over illegal transport of marijuana.

The Papajani brothers were using a fishing boat to transport drugs over lake Ohrid, and it’s believed theirs was a well developed route. Albania is a well known marijuana source country, but lately Macedonia is giving it a run for its money, as the Zaev regime presides over a major increase of drug production.