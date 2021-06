Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov has been overpaying for park benches and water faucets, said the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party.

VMRO reports that the town hall was paying 500 EUR for a bench made of rare woods and 1,500 a piece for water faucets. The party notes that this corrupt spending prevents the city from meeting basic public needs such as having running water in parts of Skopje.