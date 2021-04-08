Walid Isa Hmais, the money launderer of the Italian mafia who received a Macedonian passport in 2019, is believed to be hiding in Mauritius, said VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Vladimir Misajlovski.

Since 2017, Walid is a wanted man by a number of European countries. After he received a Macedonian passport, he used it to travel to Turkey through the Skopje airport. He is believed to reside in Mauritius, Misajlovski said, accusing the Zaev regime of turning Macedonia into “Colombia in the Balkans”.