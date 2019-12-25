Witness Zoranco Mitrovski stated at Wednesday’s hearing that in 2017 he had been called as a witness in the “Postenska Banka” case at the SPO for shares that his company had held in the bank.

He says he runs a wine-making business and that it has had an impact on his company.

Lawyer Boskov told me that he had a meeting with Bojan Jovanovski and then it became clear to him that the matter was serious, the businessman said.

The businessman says that SPO was at the peak of its power at the time and it was not easy to report the case.

Then there was the fear of the non-functioning of the institutions. I didn’t report it because I was embarrassed to report something against SPO that we all hoped for. I think Jovanovski was abused by Janeva, the businessman said.

Mitrovski is a Latvian consul in Macedonia and informed the non-resident ambassador about the case and felt very uncomfortable with all the support that the SPO had in the public.

The ambassador had a meeting with Dimitrov from whom he was assured that they would no longer have any inconvenience with SPO, the businessman explained.