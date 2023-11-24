In a statement released on Friday, the Government announced its authorization of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense to determine the permissions for the flyover and landing of Russian aircraft during the 30th OSCE Ministerial Council in Skopje.

The Government emphasized that this decision supplements the existing measures restricting access for Russian aircraft, aligning with the Council of the European Union’s regulations under the Union’s Common Foreign and Security Policy, to which North Macedonia fully adheres.

This supplement allows the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense to decide on approving the flyover and landing of Russian aircraft during the 30th OSCE Ministerial Council scheduled in Skopje from November 29 to December 1, 2023. The Government clarified that this decision complies with the EU Regulation and its provisions, which outline exceptions to restrictions for international conferences like the OSCE Ministerial Council.

Additionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a separate statement earlier on Friday regarding the decision. Recent reports from Russian media highlighted Russia’s request for visas for an 85-member delegation participating in the OSCE Ministerial Council in Skopje. The delegation is said to include Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, his medical personnel, technical support, security, 17 diplomats (including Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry), and 24 journalists.