The latest statistics from the State Statistical Office show that 11,202,904 passengers crossed Macedonia in the third quarter of 2023.

941,000 passengers were transported by road; 9,190,000 passengers were transported by urban and suburban transportation; 56,000 passengers were transported by rail; and 1,015,904 passengers were transported by air.

When comparing the third quarter of 2023 to the same period in 2022, the amount of freight transported by road rose by 35.7%, the amount transported by rail fell by 32.0%, and the amount transported by air increased by 23.0%.