Court and prosecutorial employees plan to hold a demonstration this Friday outside the Parliament, calling on lawmakers across all party lines to include their salary increase requests in the upcoming year’s budget, currently under discussion by members of parliament.

Organized by the Union of workers in administration, judiciary institutions, and citizens associations (UPOZ), the protest is slated to continue outside the Ministry of Justice and the Government buildings. Joining the cause are administrative personnel from the Office for Cultural Heritage Protection, the Ombudsman Office, the Health Insurance Fund, and several other labor unions.

These employees from the judicial and prosecutorial sectors have been on strike for several months, advocating for a 78 percent salary hike, aligning with the recent raise granted to elected and appointed officials.