The Oncology Clinic scandal inquiry committee resumed discussions at Parliament. Chair Rashela Mizrahi highlighted violations of 33 laws between 2019 and 2021 in the Clinic and the healthcare system. She emphasized the breakdown of the system’s functioning and the disregard for patients’ rights.

MP Nenad Kocikj stressed the MPs’ responsibility to ensure the right to life for all citizens, advocating for amendments to improve healthcare. Meanwhile, Beti Rabadzhievska Naumovska and VMRO-DPMNE MP Dafina Stojanovska debated responsibility regarding therapy procurement and Minister Filipche’s actions.

Stojanovska pushed for an open investigation, contrasting Naumovska’s call to close it. The committee continues to review evidence from 60 witnesses, following allegations of medical care withholding and drug reselling at the Oncology Clinic, prompting a pre-trial investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office. The next committee session is set for Monday.