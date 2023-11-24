The “Talir” case shows the judicial-prosecutorial connection in the best way and is proof of why the judiciary was evaluated with the lowest marks in the European Commission Report. In this case in which the confiscation of the VMRO-DPMNE party headquarters was proposed. Yesterday, at a public session in front of the Skopje Court of Appeal for the “Talir 2” case, the senior public prosecutor suggested that the first-instance verdict be annulled and the case be returned for re-decision, as well as the changes to the Criminal Code be taken into account. The Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office states that the Primary School made an oversight and incorrectly determined the factual situation, and moreover made several procedural errors in the first instance procedure. A series of omissions were made, from an essential and formal aspect. That is why none of the parties ever reported or expressed dissatisfaction with the contract, that is, they did not feel harmed.

The legal team of VMRO-DPMNE submitted a proposal to the Skopje Court of Appeal to annul the verdict of the Basic Criminal Court Skopje for the well-known Talir cases.

It should be noted that even though VMRO-DPMNE was not a party to the case, but rather an affected party, the Criminal Court nevertheless issued a ruling to freeze the party’s assets. The letter correctly states that the Criminal Court does not base its judgment on existing legal norms but on political platitudes and accusations.