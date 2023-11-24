Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani is expressing excitement and anticipation for the upcoming OSCE Ministerial Council in Skopje. This event is a significant milestone for North Macedonia as it holds the Chairpersonship of the OSCE, a key regional security organization.

Osmani’s post on Facebook highlights the importance of this event as a platform for international cooperation and a chance for Macedonia to showcase its capabilities as hosts and organizers. With representatives from 67 countries, including OSCE participating states and partners, the Ministerial Council serves as a testament to North Macedonia’s role as a serious and active player in global affairs.

The Ministerial Council isn’t just a gathering; it’s a demonstration of Macedonia’s commitment to international relations and its direct involvement in shaping geopolitical decisions. This event represents an opportunity for the country to reinforce its standing as a reliable and engaged partner on the world stage.