Toni Trajkovski’s lawyer, Jovica Strasevski, today filed criminal charges against the President of the Criminal Court Ivan Dzolev, Republika has learned.



The criminal charges were filed on three grounds:

1. abuse of power and authority under Art. 353 p. 5 of CL

2. unfounded work in the service under Art. 353 p. 2 of CL

3. unreported crime preparation art. 363 p. 1 of CL

Dzolev’s is also charged with ordering and assigning a juror after her mandate expired.