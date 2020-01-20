Minister of Interior Nake Culev said today that he would continue to advocate and stand up for the protection of women’s rights in the police force after the Gazi Baba commander was suspended today, who sexually harassed and threatened to female police officers.

From the position of Minister of the Interior, I assure you that I will personally and in the future stand for and protect the rights of women in the police service if they are subjected to verbal or other forms of violence, degraded or if they are subjected to any kind of violence, mobbing in the workplace, the perpetrators to be severely sanctioned, Minister Culev said.