The president of the Basic Criminal Court of Skopje, Ivan Dzolev, was re-elected president at today’s session of the Judicial Council after the election in 2017. He was the only candidate for this position, the Judicial Council told MIA.

For the second time, Emel Kranli Ali was also elected as the president of the Basic Court in Resen.

Apart from Skopje and Resen, presidents of the Basic Courts in Tetovo and Vinica should be elected at today’s session.

Judges should also be elected for the Court of Appeal in Gostivar, as well as the Criminal Courts in Skopje and Stip.

Currently, the session is interrupted due to the lack of electricity in the premises of the Judicial Council.