VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Vlado Misajlovski said at Monday’s press conference that Zoran Zaev announced the victory of VMRO-DPMNE in the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

According to him, the signing of the Prespa Agreement is the result of the cover-up of the crimes of the government, the rigged contracts, the scandalous agreements and concessions and licenses that impoverish the people.

If VMRO-DPMNE wins a two-thirds majority, he said, he will do everything possible to correct the damage Zoran Zaev has done to the Republic of Macedonia.

VMRO-DPMNE will try to revise the Prespa Agreement if it wins a two-thirds majority, and that does not mean Macedonia will not be part of NATO or have less foreign investment. On the contrary, Macedonia will be a proud ally of our strategic partners, and there will be much more foreign investments than now, as foreign investors will not bypass the country pressured by the racketeering of Zaev’s associates, Misajlovski said.

Asked after the press conference to comment on Zaev’s accusations that VMRO-DPMNE threatens to annul the Prespa Agreement, Misajlovski said: