European Council President Charles Michel will pay a visit to Macedonia on Friday. He will arrive in Skopje from Tirana, where he will also meet with Albanian officials.

Michel will hold meetings with senior officials of the country, where the new negotiation methodology, as well as the course of the reform process in the country will be discussed.

The president of the European Council, about a month ago in an interview with several European papers, estimated that by May, when the EU-Balkans summit in Zagreb will take place, it should be clear what the EU reform will look like and whether it will be a formal requirement for agreement for the Union to start negotiations with Macedonia and Albania.