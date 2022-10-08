New facts emerge from the recent affair involving prime minister Dimitar Kovacevski. The solar cartel centered on the defector Kovacevski, who was caught turning over 26 million euros, also reveals the deep roots that this cartel has in SDS itself, Mile Lefkov said at today’s press conference.

Namely Goranco Paunov, apart from being the godfather of Kovacevski, apart from being the founder of KMG EOL Kvazar, apart from being the co-founder of “Pikcell Group” together with Kovacevski, he is also a party pawn in SDS. In 2005, Goranco Paunov, then the current president of the municipal organization of SDS in Gazi Baba, and in the local elections in 2005, SDS put him on the list of councilors in the municipal council. Practically, Kovacevski’s godfather was a councilor in the Gazi Baba Municipality Council during his mandate from 2005 to 2009. According to the current developments and the criminal complaint against Goranco Paunov over the executive supervision of the project for the installation of led street lights in Gazi Baba. Any crime that weighs over 11 million denars shows that Goranco Paunov laid the roots as far back as 2005, for now only from the position of a businessman SDS hired him and his company to carry out the surveillance where the Financial Police determined that signed for something that does not exist at all. Paunov’s deep connections with SDS, and positions in the party now allow him to earn money. The second fact about Paunov’s connection, not only with Kovacevski, but also with SDS, is his appointment as a candidate for councilor in the City of Skopje Council in 2009. The positions in SDS continued in 2013 when Kovacevski’s godfather was elected president of the Council for Investments and Infrastructure, a party position within SDS. After SDS came to power in 2017, the boom of the solar cartel began. Kovacevski and his godfather, through the companies from the affair, which is worth millions, took state contracts worth 2 million euros, and concluded a contract with EVN for the same amount of 2 million euros. The latest affair revealed that the two friends work for personal and party business interests. We continue to publish details of the solar cartel, for which there must be accountability, said Lefkov.