Ilinden is our pride, our roadmap. Ilinden is our strength for the future!”, said Kovacevski congratulating the great Ilinden holiday.

Let’s celebrate it in harmony and unity. Today we honor the two Ilindens of 1903 and 1944, the foundations of the Macedonian state, the Macedonian language and identity, and we express eternal gratitude to the people of Ilinden and Asnom for their commitment and vision for a modern, sovereign, independent, modern state. Ilinden is our pride, our roadmap. Ilinden is our strength for the future!, Kovacevski wrote on Facebook.