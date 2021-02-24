The second batch of Pfizer vaccines donated by Serbia to Macedonia arrived at the Tabanovce border crossing.
Serbia donated a total of 8,000 doses, and delivered 4,680 in the first batch.
Live video of the ceremony is available here.
