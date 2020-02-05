Interior Minister Nake Culev met Wednesday with members of the State Election Commission.

The Republic of Macedonia deserves fair and democratic elections, and for the benefit of our citizens it is our responsibility to do it. Today, together with other colleagues from the Government, we had a working meeting with the members of the State Election Commission. At the meeting I reiterated that the Ministry of Interior is taking all activities aimed at organizing peaceful, fair and democratic elections. As the Minister of the Interior, I make the utmost effort and give my full support for achieving this important goal, the Minister wrote on Facebook.