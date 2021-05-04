At Tuesday’s session, the Government adopted a decision to shorten the curfew hours. As of Wednesday, instead of 9 pm, the curfew will start at 11 pm and last until 5 am, while cafes and restaurants will work until 10:30 pm.

The Commission for Infectious Diseases additionally proposed, and the Government accepted the introduction of mandatory self-isolation (quarantine) of 14 days for all travelers arriving from India and Brazil to prevent the spread of the new strains of the coronavirus.