Members of Parliament will not be ordered into self-isolation even after two members of the ruling majority tested positive to the coronavirus. One of them, Ismail Jahoski from DUI, was rushed to hospital in a serious condition, while the other, Laze Tanevski from SDSM, said that he has no symptoms.

This jeopardized the work of the legislative body, where the ruling majority has only one seat above the bare minimum needed to convene a session or prop up the Government. Concerned that his agenda will be stalled, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev called on the Parliament to begin operating online and said that the Government will lead the way. But the Constitution stipulates that the Parliament can only meet if there are more than half of the representatives present and the opposition parties said they will not allow such violation of the quorum requirements.