VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski called on the state Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the planned major real-estate development in Tetovo, which includes a controversial businessman from Montenegro. Prime Minister Zoran Zaev boasted that he initiated the approval of the plan that could leave businessman Miodrag Davidovic – Daka earning 200 million EUR through his company registered in Panama, even after a leaked audio-tape revealed that Daka paid a bribe in order to meet Zaev and promised to pay at least two million EUR once the deal is set.

It’s unacceptable that the Government approves new development plans during elections, especially not plans that could lead to enormous material gains. Zoran Zaev ordered that the SIK Jelak development plan in Tetovo is approved by the city Council and it was approved by the Transportation Ministry after the election process had begun. The Ministry approved a plan on 400 pages with a development spanning 230,000 square meters for mere seven days – including the weekend. The plan provides for 2,000 apartments, 8,000 additional citizens, a gas station and the biggest shopping mall in Macedonia. Approved in a week!, Stoilkovski said.

Davidovic was clearly heard on the tape saying that he paid 300,000 EUR to a mafia fixer to arrange a meeting with Zaev, and promising to pay much more once the plan is approved. The Montenegrin is well known as financier of pro-Russian interests in the region and VMRO has warned that the deal is not only obviously corrupt but could also endanger national interests.