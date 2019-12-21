Zoran Zaev will resign as Prime Minister in 13 days, never to return. That is the first step toward the VMRO-DPMNE win at the coming elections. We endured SDSM for three years, and they did damage to the country as if they ruled for 300 years, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said during his large rally in Skopje. He called on his supporters to help ensure the electoral victory for VMRO-DPMNE, which will help bring Macedonia back on the winning track.

The loud response of our people, who have been wronged and impoverished, is coming. They tried to break our spine, but when we unite we will move mountains. We will win on April 12th and this will signify a victory for Macedonia, Mickoski said.

The opposition leader pointed to the recent reports that show Macedonia ranked lowest among Balkan countries in quality of life and third worst in the world in youth unemployment, as evidence that the SDSM promises to “restore life” to Macedonia have failed.

All our defeats are associated with Zoran Zaev. But Macedonia needs to start winning. Our people are victorious and now is the time to begin winning again, Mickoski said.

Mickoski reminded the gathered thousands of supporters of Zaev’s frequent claims that he is a pro-Western leader while the right wing opposition is ostensibly opposed to Europe. “We see how pro-European he is in his policies, and in where he drove Macedonia to as Prime Minister, Mickoski said, pointing out to the numerous criminal and corruption scandals which the Zaev regime managed to produce in a short span of time.