In the region, the highest coronavirus mortality rate was registered in Slovenia, followed by Macedonia and Albania, the Montenegrin news agency MINA reported.

The mortality rate in Slovenia is 5.65 percent, in Macedonia – 4.45 percent, followed by Kosovo with 3.19, Albania with 3.1 and Croatia and BiH with 2.83%.

The mortality rate in Serbia is 2.28 percent, while in Montenegro – 1.77 percent.