Three people, who were partying in Ohrid during the Ilinden weekend, tested positive for Covid-19, Kanal 5 reports, citing hospital sources.
The patients show mild symptoms and are receiving home treatment.Soon should be known the exact number of their contacts who would have to go into self-isolation or have contracted the virus from them.
The number of two hundred new Covid-19 infections and new clusters is expected after the parties in tourist places, and the number will be maintained with the possibility to be higher, says epidemiologist Danilovski.
Comments are closed for this post.