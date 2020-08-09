Three people, who were partying in Ohrid during the Ilinden weekend, tested positive for Covid-19, Kanal 5 reports, citing hospital sources.

The patients show mild symptoms and are receiving home treatment.Soon should be known the exact number of their contacts who would have to go into self-isolation or have contracted the virus from them.

The number of two hundred new Covid-19 infections and new clusters is expected after the parties in tourist places, and the number will be maintained with the possibility to be higher, says epidemiologist Danilovski.