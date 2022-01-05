The Ministry of Health informed Wednesday that a case of Flurona (combined infection with influenza and corona) has been detected with a 26-year-old patient from the municipality of Zajas.
According to the epidemiological survey, the patient infected with Covid-19 / Influenza A, returned from the United States just before December 31, 2021 and according to him, he got his second Covid-19 shot a few days before arriving in Macedonia, said the Ministry of Health.
The patient is referred for home treatment, as he did not show serious symptoms.
