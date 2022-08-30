The Holy Synod of Bishops (SAS) of the Macedonian Orthodox Church – Ohrid Archbishopric (MOC – OA) at a session Tuesday welcomed the decision of the Russian Orthodox Church to recognize MOC-OA’s autocephaly.

At the same time, the Synod appeals not to harm the process of the recognition of the autocephalous status of the MOC-OA through, as stated, ill-informed and malicious comments and incomplete and deliberately distorted information of individual so-called experts and analysts.