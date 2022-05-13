“Sloboden Pecat” reports that the FZO public healthcare fund did not cover the cost of patients who needed bone marrow transplants in Germany and had their requests approved as far back as 2018.

In only one case, a hospital in Germany claims 30,000 EUR from FZO for the procedure it carried out but was never paid for. The law provides that patients can seek treatment abroad if such services are not available in Macedonia and will have their costs reimbursed.

The news site reports that in another case, 21,000 EUR are sought, with 5,000 EUR in interest.