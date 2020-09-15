Open lists in next year’s local elections will be a test for the coming parliamentary polls, Justice Minister Bojan Maricic told a press briefing.

Until April 2021, six months ahead of the local elections, changes to the Election Code regarding open lists are planned to be adopted, he said.

According to Maricic, the European Union has been advising against changing the rules of the game right before local elections are held.

He noted that the Electoral Code is still an open issue because of lack of political willingness for the introduction of a single electoral district.

