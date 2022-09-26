Deputy PM for European Affairs Bojan Maricic told Monday’s explanatory screening meeting on the functioning of democratic institutions it is an area of essential importance for every democratic society and one that requires maximum commitment.

The reform processes are not only about introducing new legislation but also about changing the mentality and style of governance. We know and have experience of how important the rule of law is, as well as having independent and efficient institutions that guarantee the same, said Maricic.

As announced by the SEP, the Deputy Prime Minister and Chief Negotiator Maricic emphasized at the meeting that Macedonia has made enormous progress in recent years, especially in terms of the rule of law and the return of democracy by building strong and functional institutions that work on the principles of accountability, transparency and inclusiveness, which successfully responded to the setback noted in the last Report of the European Commission.