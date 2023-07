Lawmakers endorsed Marko Bislimoski to continue as chair of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) on Wednesday, with Aleksandar Chabotarev, Faton Ambari, and Merita Dema elected ERC members.

MPs also elected Keti Petkova as a member of the Council of Public Prosecutors and Spase Gligorov as director of the Agency for Administration.

In addition, lawmakers supported a decision on deploying an Army member to international operation “UNIFIL” in Lebanon.