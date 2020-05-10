The Interior Ministry revealed that many of the participants in the shooting incident that occurred at the Matka canyon yesterday were armed. The incident was caught on video, in which it can be clearly heard that at least one shot was fired, allegedly by local boss Mervan Sulejmani.

Пукање на матка Сите учесници кои биле дел од пукањето на кањон Матка се возачи на чамци за туристи. Gepostet von Republika Nedelnik am Samstag, 9. Mai 2020

Four men, including Sulejmani, were arrested after the incident. Sulejmani attacked three brothers who are operating tour boats taking visitors to the popular Vrelo cave. Sulejmani was accompanied by two men, who also carried guns, as well as a knife and a baseball bat, and a third man.

Sulejmani was in the news for illegal construction in the protected zone of the canyon. Due to his links to the ruling SDSM party, for which he is an important local organizer, the city of Skopje refused to act on public requests that the illegal construction is stopped.