The Vice President and MP of the Democratic Union for Integration (DUI), Izet Mexhiti talked in an interview with “Sloboden pecat” about the developments in his party.

He talks about the disagreements of the Skopje party branched over the appointments of Artan Grubi and Bujar Osmani in the Government, the request for a debate in the party and the possibility for DUI to be punished in the local elections by the electorate if no compromise is found on the problems by then. Medziti, among other things, said in the interview that he expects Ali Ahmeti to properly understand his remarks and to reflect all that in the interest of a strong return of DUI, and not just “fake” formal unification.