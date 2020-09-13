Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of VMRO DPMNE announced a new protest on Tuesday at 18:30 h. The protest will start in front of the Ministry of Justice, across the “Goce Delcev” bridge and will finish in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is a protest of the people, the goal is for the EU, for Macedonia, for Delcev. Goce is the red line for our dignity. See you at the protest!, said the VMRO-DPMNE leader.

Goce Delcev understood the world as a field for cultural competition between nations.