VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski held a meeting Friday with the EU Ambassador to Macedonia, David Geer, during which they spoke about the current economic and political situation, as well as the reforms important for the country’s EU accession, said VMRO-DPMNE in a press release.

According to the press release, at the meeting, Mickoski stressed that the Government lacks the capacity and desire to implement the reforms, and instead of that, said the press release, “we are witnessing daily criminal affairs, high level of corruption and a captured judiciary, which has been confirmed by relevant international institutions, but also by Macedonia’s strategic partners.”

“Mickoski said the Government has brought Macedonia to a hopeless situation, which is why urgent steps and solutions are necessary, and early parliamentary elections are needed for this to happen. At the meeting, the commitment, cooperation and the support of the EU for Macedonia were emphasized, and it was noted that it must continue with an increased intensity,” said VMRO-DPMNE in the press release.