We witnessed numerous scandals recently, some publicized by the media, some by us as a political party, we saw the nephew of the leader of the ruling party buying a real estate worth €30 million, but the institutions didn’t perceive that as a corruption, we saw members of the Government selling state’s real estate to their spouses, but the judicial system didn’t perceive that as corruption, Timcho Mutsunski, VMRO-DPMNE Vice-Chair and Mayor of Aerodrom told Sitel TV on Friday evening.

Addressing the Thursday evening arrest of the former mayor of Center Vladimir Todoroviky, Mutsunski emphasized that the entire process is based on political interests and an attempt to defocus from the real problem, and that is the rampant corruption in each and every sector of the society.

“They are defocusing from the fact that 24-year old boy buys a business center worth €30 million, to defocus from the scandalous supervision of corridor 8, from the series of scandals – members of the Government are selling state-owned land to their spouses at a Government session”, Mutsunski said.