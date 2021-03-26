The problem is that today we had over 30 deaths. We are getting close to 1,500 infections. Life has no replay, there will be responsibility for this, I tell them that. For every human life there will be responsibility. We must not allow this government to pass with impunity, VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski said in Friday’s interview with TV Alfa.

Mickoski pointed out that this government is totally incompetent and instead of fighting for vaccines, they were seeking commissions, looking for companies in Hong Kong and that the leaked information in the public and documents confirm it.

He stressed that responsibility must be borne, starting from Karadzovski and ending with the one who is most responsible among them, and that is the Health Minister.