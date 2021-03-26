In Friday’s interview with TV Alfa, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said that health has no price and that is why VMRO-DPMNE will call on the citizens to protect their health. He says that if the citizens feel unsafe, they should not open the door to be interviewed by census workers. According to him, it is pure nonsense that those who will not open the door will receive criminal charges, that it is not true and that the people should not be afraid.

In order for someone to come to my house and for me to open the door for them to interview me for the census, they must be vaccinated against the virus. If the census starts on April 1, then they will not be immune yet. And I will not open the door and not only me, but also hundreds of our citizens. Then we will not get the correct data from this census. Then why spending money. Why conducting a census if the data we will receive are not data that we need to further plan the development of Macedonia, said Mickoski.