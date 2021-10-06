VMRO-DPMNE leader Hrsitijan Mickoski at Wednesday’s rally in Petrovec blasted Zoran Zaev for taking Venko Filipce to rallies with him, and he also blasted Filipce going to rallies, laughing, when 14 living people burned alive in the Tetovo hospital, emphasizing that he will not accept the report in which the extension cord is blamed for the accident.

How can you go to rallies hugging and laughing, you thought we believed the extension cord is to blame and you finished the job. You, Zoran Zaev, personally with your helper Filipce are responsible for the death of these people. A business deal has been made in your interest with your friend, from which the local self-government is completely excluded, so that they cannot control and prevent you. I will never accept that the extension cord could be responsible for the deaths of 14 people, and not those who manage the rotten system, Mickoski said.

We must stop this only if the responsibility has a name and a surname, and I will not accept a report or a stupid excuse intended to defocus the public and we will demand responsibility, and there will be responsibility until the culprits are brought to justice, stressed Mickoski.