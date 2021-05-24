VMRO-DPMNE leader congratulated Ss. Cyril and Methodius Day to all citizens in Macedonia.

The work of the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius is equal to an apostolic one and therefore they are declared protectors of Europe, because with their enlightenment activity and the creation of the Glagolitic script they prompted an epochal civilization process. The spread of Slavic literacy and the protection of Slavic culture is a contribution that all Slavic peoples respect and worship. Therefore, it is not immodest to say that that spark from Macedonia ignited the enlightenment torch that spread throughout Europe, a torch that today illuminates half a continent and hundreds of millions of people. We are proud and we are immensely grateful to them, because they wrote up Macedonia in golden letters in the European and world cultural treasury. The names of Cyril and Methodius awaken a special piety in every citizen in Macedonia, but also a testament that we must not stop believing and fighting under this sky. What the Holy Brothers managed to do more than a millennium ago only shows that we can and must today stand side by side with other European nations and together with them contribute to building the European future. We must not forget what is our pride. We must not sell what is our heritage, but on the contrary we must upgrade it and emphasize it. Many nations are grateful for the work of Cyril and Methodius and the influence they had in the world, and we must be proud guardians of their testament, Mickoski said in his message.