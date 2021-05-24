Digitalization is not a PDF textbook format, digitalization is a multimedia interaction with the computer.

We had it envisioned in the program, but we also envisioned the textbooks, those students who cannot for some reason, not only because of lack of hardware or computer, maybe for health reasons, some child cannot sit in front of a computer and pass eight hours and thus to follow the classes and to upgrade, says the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski regarding the reforms of the Minister Mila Carovska that are facing backlash from the citizens.