Digitalization is not a PDF textbook format, digitalization is a multimedia interaction with the computer.
We had it envisioned in the program, but we also envisioned the textbooks, those students who cannot for some reason, not only because of lack of hardware or computer, maybe for health reasons, some child cannot sit in front of a computer and pass eight hours and thus to follow the classes and to upgrade, says the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski regarding the reforms of the Minister Mila Carovska that are facing backlash from the citizens.
The development of children’s motor skills is through reading a book, writing. These are moments that these politicians, unfortunately guided by commissions and quasi-reforms, forget. And what is the most essential problem for us with these politicians, is that they do not conduct substantial analysis, but implement policies, and then see the negative consequences of it, Mickoski wrote on Facebook.
