This generation of DUI leadership is doing permanent damage to the relations between Albanians and Macedonians in Macedonia, because this will have a long memory. They betrayed the interests of the Macedonians, their neighbors and made a pact with the Bulgarians for the assimilation of the Macedonians. DUI’s leadership does lasting damage. Bujar Osmani is not aware now, but life is an oscillation and he does not know which generation of Albanians in Macedonia will have the support of their Macedonian neighbors, said the president of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski in an interview with TV Sitel.

Mickoski added that the lasting damage of DUI will remain in the collective memory of the Macedonian people. About 75% of Macedonians are against the French proposal.

Bujar Osmani achieved his goal, and that is one, we will not start negotiations, Albania will start negotiations. First, the goal was to have coupling of Macedonia and Albania, you remember back in 2000 when we signed the Stabilization and Association Agreement, even Croatia had not signed it, so together with Croatia we became candidates. Then we dropped out of that group and entered the group with Montenegro and Serbia. And we dropped out of that group and entered with Albania and now we finally drop out with Albania as well. Albania will move on, and we will probably wait for some better times, perhaps Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina or some other country that has not yet completed its independence or statehood, explained Mickoski.

He pointed out that the leadership of DUI stuck a knife in the back of the Macedonians, and they do it for tenders and personal interests, the only one that will continue negotiations is Albania, and unfortunately our country will be blackmailed with assimilation.