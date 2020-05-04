Elections will be held once the conditions for fair and democratic elections are provided, VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski said on Monday.

He says he does not want to form government at a time when coronavirus victims are being counted.

On how to proceed without elections, he says they expect to agree at the leaders’ meeting with President Pendarovski.

Regarding the submitted initiative to the Constitutional Court to assess the constitutionality of the decision to dissolve the Parliament adopted on February 16, Mickoski said that there was such an initiative before, but then the Constitutional Court rejected it as unfounded. For a final position, he asked the party to wait for the decision of the Constitutional Court.