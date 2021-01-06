VMRO-DPMNE leader extended greetings on the occasions of one of the biggest Christian holidays, Christmas, with wishes for peace, health and prosperity.

May the holiness of the day warm the homes of the faithful in these dark times as we face the challenges of the health and economic crisis in which we find ourselves, Mickoski said.



According to Mickoski, the hope for a better tomorrow is the symbol of Christmas and we must not forget the lasting Christian values that lead people, but also the whole civilization towards a better life.